DOD Lists Installations, Facilities Implementing Interim PFAS Cleanup Actions

The Department of Defense has released the list of DOD installations and National Guard facilities where interim actions to expedite the cleanup of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, are ongoing or will start in fiscal year 2024.

The effort aims to mitigate impacts to groundwater from an on-base PFAS source area and prevent the migration of PFAS-contaminated groundwater into nearby surface waters, DOD said Tuesday.

“Implementation of these interim actions to clean up PFAS is another step in the right direction for protecting public health and the environment,” said William LaPlante, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment and a 2024 Wash100 awardee.

The list includes more than 30 DOD bases and National Guard facilities located in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

In July 2023, the Pentagon issued a memo requiring military installations and facilities to take interim actions to address PFAS releases caused by DOD activities.