Combatant Commands to Receive Training on Zero Trust Implementation; Randy Resnick Quoted

The Department of Defense’s Zero Trust Portfolio Management Office will provide training to combatant commands to guide their implementation of the zero trust capabilities and technologies to secure enterprise-wide assets, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Randy Resnick, director of the Zero Trust Portfolio Management Office and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, said his office is working with Defense Acquisition University to develop training courses, which will be available to DOD personnel with a common access card.

“It’s not mandatory for anybody to take the zero trust courses, but we’re working toward that model where it would actually either be mandatory to take the ZT 101 or thereabouts or roll it into the existing cyber courses and essentially update the cyber course to include zero trust,” Resnick said.

In January, Resnick and his team visited European Command to tackle DOD’s zero trust implementation goals. The team has two trips planned over the next month to visit Space Command and Northern Command in Colorado and Africa Command.

“What we’re trying to do is to talk about zero trust, the importance of it and talk live about what their requirements are, and talk about their implementation plans,” Resnick said.