Administrative Instruction Outlines Responsibilities of DOD Components Related to OSD IT, Information Management Support

The Department of Defense’s Office of the Performance Improvement Officer or PIO has released a document outlining the roles and responsibilities of several DOD components when it comes to providing information management and information technology support for the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

The PIO/director of administration and management — DA&M — serves as the chief information officer for OSD, oversees engagement between IT service providers and OSD IT enterprise, advocates for enhanced common IT services for the DOD agencies and field activities that are serviced by the Defense Information Systems Agency joint service provider, according to the administrative instruction published Tuesday.

The PIO/DA&M should also implement the policies of the DOD CIO and Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence officer for the OSD IT enterprise.

The document also details the roles and responsibilities of the director of information management and technology, director of DISA and heads of the OSD IT enterprise.

