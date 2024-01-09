US Army Codifies Space Vision Supporting Multidomain Operations

The U.S. Army has introduced its new vision for space capabilities and dominance, which involves close collaboration among its centers of excellence and combat training divisions.

The Army Space Vision Supporting Multidomain Operations, which was written for the branch’s commanders, staff members and stakeholders, also emphasizes the urgency of investing in space technologies and formations, the branch said Monday.

To achieve its vision, the Army pledged to integrate space capabilities into its standard operations and activities. It will maximize the use of virtual, constructive and live environments to train personnel on 21st-century battlefield scenarios.

The branch will also use service-unique strategies to disrupt adversaries’ space assets and gain advantage in the domain.

“The Army incorporates space capabilities and effects as part of operations to protect its forces and enable successful movement and maneuver,” Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George said. “By design, Army space capabilities are built to collocate with and operate alongside ground maneuver formations, providing the appropriate effects for commanders to maintain timing, tempo and synchronization.”