LLNL Launches Software Licensing Portal to Facilitate Faster Technology Transfer

The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s Innovation and Partnerships Office has opened to the public a new software licensing portal that offers access to a catalog of proprietary software developed by LLNL researchers.

LLNL said the portal aims to promote technology transfer and collaboration with industry by providing software licensing opportunities for specific use cases, ranging from non-exclusive end-user licenses to custom proprietary options and open-source software licensing.

Through the tailored license agreements, LLNL IPO intends to work with businesses looking to distribute software and incorporate LLNL-developed software into commercial products.

The software licensing portal is meant to pair with LLNL’s open-source software catalog to jointly promote industry adoption and innovation in academia.