FCC Takes Action to Address Orbital Debris Risks With Order on Reconsideration

The Federal Communications Commission has adopted guidance on rules regarding orbital debris mitigation as part of efforts to promote space innovation.

FCC said Thursday the Order on Reconsideration provides satellite operators with guidance on complying with orbital debris mitigation policies implemented in 2020.

Through the order, the commission addresses concerns regarding the use of “free-flying” deployment devices and satellite maneuverability disclosure requirements and offers guidance on methods for performing a re-contact risk analysis.

FCC also clarifies how the rules apply to space stations that do not have licenses in the U.S.; the applicability of the 0.99 disposal reliability goal for large satellites; and the requirements for limiting the release of persistent liquids in space.

“In this decision we reaffirm the updates we made earlier to our orbital debris mitigation rules and offer additional guidance for satellite operators deploying their systems,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement.

She noted that the move seeks to reinforce the commission’s commitment to space sustainability, which is part of FCC’s Space Innovation agenda.