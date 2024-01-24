Department of Energy Environmental Management Advisory Board Welcomes New Members

Eight new members have been added to the Environmental Management Advisory Board, an organization that works to advise and offer recommendations to the Department of Energy assistant secretary for environmental management on site cleanup and risk reduction issues.

EMAB, which operates under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, currently has a total of 21 members, all of whom are appointed by the U.S. secretary of energy and serve two-year terms with the possibility of renewal, the DOE Office of Environmental Management said Tuesday.

First chartered in 1992, the board has offered 237 recommendations and provided guidance on environmental management activities.

Regarding the new members, EM Office of Intergovernmental and Stakeholder Programs Director Joceline Nahigian said, “EM will benefit greatly from their expertise and experience, and we look forward to working with EMAB to advance our cleanup mission.”

The eight new members are: