OSTP Unveils Resources, Funding Program Information for Nature-Based Solutions to Climate Crisis

The Office of Science and Technology Policy and the Council on Environmental Quality have released updated guidance on implementing nature-based solutions to address the impacts of the climate crisis on U.S. infrastructure, communities and ecosystems.

The Nature-Based Solutions Resource Guide 2.0 provides nearly 300 resources to equip communities and agencies with implementation tools necessary to advance effective nature-based solutions and inform communities about available funding programs offered by the federal government, the White House said Saturday.

According to the guidance, there are 140 federal funding programs offered by a diverse set of agencies that support or could support nature-based solutions to climate change.

Examples of nature-based solutions implemented by federal agencies are transportation and facility construction, wetland restoration, coral reef protection, farm and forest management and community development.

The guidance cited the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Natural Infrastructure for Water Security project in Peru, the Department of Agriculture’s Central Sierra Recovery and Restoration Project and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Regional Coastal Resilience Grants program for the Pointe au Chien Tribe.