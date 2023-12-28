NIST Seeks Comments on Draft PEA Document for Modernization of Semiconductor Fabrication Facilities

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has released a draft of programmatic environmental assessment, or PEA, for the modernization and internal expansion of existing semiconductor fabrication facilities under the CHIPS Incentives Program.

According to a notice of availability posted on the Federal Register, NIST is requesting comments on the draft PEA, which focused on financial support to modernize or internally expand the current-generation and mature-node commercial facilities within their existing footprint throughout the United States.

Administered by NIST’s CHIPS Program Office, the said initiative is aimed at advancing American semiconductor research, development and production.

The program has Commercial Fabrication Facilities Notice of Funding Opportunity, whose amended version is seeking applications for the construction, expansion, or modernization of commercial facilities for the front- and back-end fabrication of leading-edge, current-generation and mature-node semiconductors; for wafer manufacturing; and for materials used to manufacture semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

The NOFO’s potential amount available is up to $38.22 billion for direct funding and up to $75 billion in direct loan or guaranteed principals.

NIST will receive comments on the draft until Jan. 25.

The Department of Commerce organization launched the CHIPS for America funding opportunity in March and expanded it in June.