New Service Component Command Forged by Space Force, EUCOM & AFRICOM

The U.S. Space Force, European Command and Africa Command have established a space component at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where it will help advance EUCOM’s space-based capabilities.

The new U.S. Space Forces Europe and Africa component command, dubbed USSPACEFOR-EURAF, will be commanded by Col. Max Lantz and will have approximately 30 service members focused on supporting satellite navigation, communications and integration with NATO allies and partners, USSF said Friday.

The activation of USSPACEFOR-EURAF is intended to boost the ability of EUCOM and AFRICOM to ensure security and stability in Europe and Africa as well as to create “strong and strategic relationships” in space domain.

“Today, we will integrate our Space Forces at the component level — something that will provide a cadre of space experts who can work with the Joint Force, our Allies, and partners to integrate space activities into our shared operations, activities, and investments,” Gen. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force and a 2023 Wash100 Award winner, said during the official activation ceremony. “The joint force’s missions increasingly rely on space and the Space Force is committed to ensuring that the force has the space resources it needs to succeed.”

The event also featured Lt. Gen. Steven Basham, deputy commander for EUCOM, who said USSPACEFOR-EURAF’s focus is on both space asset protection and delivery to support its missions.

In addition to EUCOM and AFRICOM’s venture, Indo-Pacific Command and Central Command have also established a space component.

