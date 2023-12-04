Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Advance DOD’s JADC2 Implementation

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, have introduced legislation that would implement new mechanisms to advance the implementation of the Department of Defense’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative.

The JADC2 Implementation Act would clarify and assign responsibilities to specific DOD components and provide officials with the authority and resources to prototype and deploy next-generation technologies and capabilities to the warfighter for multi-domain operations, Issa’s office announced.

If enacted, the legislation would also require the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer to create and operate a factory-based software development approach to secure deployment of operational tools and technologies from multiple vendors.

“These capabilities will be a force multiplier for military efforts abroad and achieve smooth and efficient integration of warfighting units on the battlefield,” Issa said.

Ernst said the bill would further integrate the joint forces and give commanders better access to tools they need to achieve mission success.