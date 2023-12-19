DOE Office Introduces Vision to Advance Fusion Energy S&T Goals

The Department of Energy’s Office of Fusion Energy Sciences has released its new vision outlining DOE’s priorities to advance fusion energy by resolving fusion materials and technology gaps in the supply chain.

The Building Bridges plan aims to align the department’s FES program with the Biden administration’s Bold Decadal Vision for Commercial Fusion Energy, which is designed to build new technologies to enable fusion-pilot-plant designs to achieve clean energy goals, DOE said Thursday.

According to the document, FES seeks to collaborate with partners in the government, academia and the private sector on a staged approach to fusion energy development.

These partnerships will strengthen workforce development and sustainment, resolve research and development gaps and nurture plasma science and technology breakthroughs.

“As a part of these efforts, we will broaden and diversify program elements in FES, including emerging plasma concepts to reflect discovery plasma science and technology that could ultimately have a broad impact in society,” said Jean Paul Allain, associate director for FES at DOE.