DOE Advisory Panel Releases Report on Funding Priority Projects in Particle Physics

The High Energy Physics Advisory Panel, also known as HEPAP, has issued the 2023 Particle Physics Project Prioritization Panel — or P5 — report, which offers recommendations on which efforts within the scientific field should be focused on by U.S. agencies for funding.

The priorities outlined in the 2023 P5 report are based on the output of the 2021 Snowmass planning exercise, which was organized by the American Physical Society’s Division of Particles and Fields and saw participation from cosmologists and particle physicists from around the world, the Brookhaven National Laboratory said Friday.

P5 Deputy Chair Karsten Heeger described the planning exercise as a “broad look” at the direction particle physics is heading in order to produce “a report that amounts to a strategic plan for the U.S. community with a 10-year budgetary timeline and a 20-year context.”

The report’s recommendations for federal investment include the technical workforce of the U.S., various research programs and key technology and infrastructure, like the Large Hadron Collider in Europe.

APS Division of Particles and Fields 2023 Chair R. Sekhar Chivukula said the U.S. particle physics community is in a position to help address important scientific questions within the discipline.

“The P5 report will lay the foundation for a very bright future in the field,” Chivukula noted.

HEPAP is part of the High Energy Physics program within the Department of Energy’s Office of Science and the National Science Foundation’s Division of Physics. P5 is a subpanel of HEPAP.