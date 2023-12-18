DOD Kicks Off CDAO Continuous Bounty; Jennifer Hay Quoted

The Department of Defense has launched the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office Continuous Bounty, a new hackathon-esque challenge meant to strengthen cybersecurity resilience that marks the first of its magnitude in the DOD.

The CDAO Continuous Bounty will run nonstop for a year with an option for extension and will begin with Defense Digital Service’s public-facing assets, DDS said Thursday.

“We hope to set an example in DoD that running continuous bounties strengthens our assets and sets a precedent that continuous checks on vulnerabilities is achievable and scalable to support obtaining quality data,” said Jennifer Hay, director of Defense Digital Service within CDAO.

Hay was appointed to the director role at DDS in August.

The CDAO-DDS Hack the Pentagon team has teamed up with Bugcrowd to operate the continuous bounty, which launched on Tuesday and includes a rapid response capability that intends to enable researchers to look for critical vulnerabilities across DOD’s infrastructure within 72 hours.