DISA Unveils 1st Iteration of Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Capability

The Defense Information Systems Agency has launched the first iteration of a cloud-based electromagnetic spectrum platform designed to improve the U.S. military’s situational awareness of the EMS battlespace.

DISA said Thursday it released Electromagnetic Battle Management – Joint as a minimum viable capability in support of the Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control initiative.

EMBM-J seeks to provide warfighters with a single visual display by integrating EMS functions into a unified system and employs a common data layer to facilitate interoperability with the U.S. Army’s Electromagnetic Warfare Planning and Management Tool and other EMS systems of service branches.

“EMBM-J provides critical and accurate electromagnetic spectrum spontaneous data to combatant commands and Joint Task Force Headquarters Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Cells,” said Christopher Argo, Spectrum Program Executive Office director at DISA.

“This tool ensures a commander’s ability to rapidly act by visualizing the EMS common operating picture and the first step toward achieving EMS superiority,” added Argo.

DISA and U.S. Strategic Command worked together to develop EMBM-J and will continue to further develop the platform’s analytical features and ability to detect EMS issues.