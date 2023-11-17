US Navy, Missile Defense Agency Lead Demo Event for Advanced Hypersonics

The U.S. Navy and the Missile Defense Agency jointly conducted a demonstration of advanced hypersonic technologies as part of the Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonics Test Bed program.

The test campaign, which took place on Wednesday at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, is expected to help improve MDA’s hypersonic defensive capability as well as the Navy’s offensive Conventional Prompt Strike assets.

The demo involved the Navy Strategic Systems Programs, Naval Surface Warfare Center – Crane Division, the Office of the Secretary of Defense’s Test Resource Management Center and Sandia National Laboratories. The event also featured prototypes from partners in industry and academia.

Results of the tests will inform government and non-government organizations working on the maturation of offensive and defense hypersonic systems, the service branch said.