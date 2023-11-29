Senate Bill to Renew Section 702 Surveillance Authority With Reform Measures

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has proposed a bipartisan bill that would reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act — also known as FISA — through 2035 and introduce reforms when it comes to criminal queries, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The bill would prohibit FBI agents from searching the 702 database for evidence of a crime unless the investigation seeks to avoid a cyberattack on critical infrastructure or prevent loss of life.

According to the Post, the legislation would create a FISA Reform Commission to make assessments and offer recommendations and codify changes that the bureau has considered as measures to prevent intentional and accidental abuses.

“I think that the compromise product that we’ve got is pretty darn good, and it pushes the administration further than I think they want to go, but that’s what they can live with,” Warner told the Post. “So we’re actually in a pretty decent spot there.”

Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., were among the bill’s co-sponsors.