Navy Issues Inaugural Blueprint to Implement Modernized Information Ecosystem; Scott St. Pierre Quoted

The U.S. Navy has released a blueprint outlining the service branch’s holistic approach to modernizing its enterprise information systems, processes and technologies.

Jennifer Edgin, assistant deputy chief of naval operations for information warfare and acting deputy chief information officer at the Department of the Navy, issued the inaugural Navy Blueprint for a Modern Enterprise Information Ecosystem, the service said Monday.

According to the document, the blueprint seeks to inform the Navy’s investments in enterprise information technology and establish a common lexicon for IT modernization.

“It will, among other things, define the architectural characteristics that will support the future operating environment leveraging delivery of emerging technologies, standardize terminology to improve communication between stakeholders, and define methodologies that help identify capability gaps, and prioritize innovation,” Scott St. Pierre, director of enterprise networks and cybersecurity in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, said of the Navy Blueprint.

The blueprint listed three strategic priorities: information system modernization, zero trust implementation and cyber ready transformation.

Shifting to a modern information ecosystem calls for the service to implement several capabilities, including cloud migration, network modernization and data center consolidation.

The document also includes information on the enterprise information system reference architecture, enterprise data model, microservices model and information governance.

“We’ll follow this release with enterprise implementation plans that will be developed via technical design meetings, data analysis, and focus groups,” added St. Pierre.