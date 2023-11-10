Lisa Costa: Space Force Working on Standards for Digital Twins

Lisa Costa, chief technology and innovation officer of the U.S. Space Force, said the service branch is developing standards for digital twins in addition to its work on a new digital modeling strategy, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

“You would think with the use of digital twins by very large sectors of different industries that there would be commercial standards out there, but there’s not,” Costa said at an event on Wednesday.

“They’re very bespoke, so we’re working toward at least an open standard where we can start to move models from concept. For example, from the Space Warfighter Analysis Center (SWAC), which does mission design, moving that over to our acquisition elements that do costing and analyses of alternatives and then moving that into our operational environment,” she added.

Costa, a previous Wash100 awardee, cited the need for the service branch to utilize its Supra Coders and the importance of upskilling among the Guardians.

“So, making a digital service is all about being fast. And having an organizational structure that allows innovation at the edge, bring that innovation into the enterprise, and then push out more capability to do that,” she noted.

She also talked about the Space Force’s efforts to recruit and retain personnel as well as the service’s data management initiatives.