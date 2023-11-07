Fermilab’s SQMS Center Opens New Quantum Information Science Facility

The Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Center, led by Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, has opened a new quantum information science and technology facility in Illinois to facilitate QIS research collaboration among scientific communities, industries and start-ups.

The Quantum Garage is a 6,000 sq ft lab space featuring new large dilution refrigerators that host devices developed by the SQMS collaboration for performing quantum sensing, computation, metrology and communications, Fermilab said Monday.

The platforms include a commercial quantum processor; quantum memories and transducers based on novel technology approaches; quantum metrology tools for materials standards development; and quantum sensors for fundamental physics.

“The SQMS Quantum Garage will enable the scientific community, including start-ups, academia and industry to advance quantum technology and science, and break through the difficult technical barriers, with increased access to cutting-edge scientific tools and equipment,” said Geri Richmond, undersecretary for science and innovation.