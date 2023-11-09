DOD, Indian Counterpart Participate in Investor Strategy Session to Drive Defense Innovation

The U.S. Department of Defense and India’s defense ministry took part in the India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem’s (also known as INDUS-X) inaugural investor strategy session to discuss the need to leverage private capital in support of defense startups and innovation efforts.

Douglas Beck, director of the Defense Innovation Unit and senior adviser to the U.S. secretary of defense, joined Vivek Virmani, chief operating officer of the Innovations for Defence Excellence, or iDEX, during the INDUS-X investor session to talk about the importance of equipping the armed forces of the U.S. and India with the capabilities they need to defend the Indo-Pacific region.

During the event, DIU and iDEX launched a monthly education series to enable government and private sector leaders to meet with startups from both countries to discuss investor pitches, technology and business development and regulations.

Through the INDUS-X Gurukul Education Series, DIU and iDEX will inform startups of opportunities and programs under the defense acceleration ecosystem and other areas of interest included in the INDUS-X fact sheet and the U.S.-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology.