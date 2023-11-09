CBO Debuts Updated Interactive Force Structure Tool

The Congressional Budget Office has released its updated online tool designed to help users see the effects of a potential increase or decline in the annual defense budget on the size and structure of the U.S. military.

The new version of the CBO’s interactive force structure tool comes with updated costs and numbers of personnel as outlined in the Department of Defense’s budget request for 2024, the agency said Wednesday.

According to the CBO, the tool provides users information on major combat units that comprise the armed forces.

The agency said users can visualize how a change to the number of special forces or ships would affect defense spending.

With the updated interactive tool, the CBO has separated the U.S. Army’s field artillery brigades from air defense brigades and the U.S. Navy’s amphibious assault ships from other amphibious vessels to enable users to analyze possible changes to the armed forces and explore policy alternatives.