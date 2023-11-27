BAE Systems Wins $36M Army Award for Equipment Recovery, Evacuation System Maintenance

The U.S. Army has awarded a BAE Systems subsidiary a $36.4 million contract award for work on evacuation system vehicles and heavy combat equipment recovery systems.

During the two-year contract period, BAE Systems Land & Armaments will conduct the brunt of the assignment at its headquarters in York, Pennsylvania, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The project is slated to conclude on Aug. 31, 2025 and was provided through the Army Contracting Command’s Detroit, Michigan Arsenal.

The company’s land and armaments group wrapped up a prior, one-year Army contract in August — worth $47.9 million — in support of the service branch’s Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

In January, the unit won a $71.9 million award from the U.S. Navy to manufacture parts and components for its Columbia-class submarine program through 2030.