Updated Joint Doctrine Establishes SPACECOM’s Offensive, Defensive Space Operations

A new version of the joint publication guiding the armed forces operations in the space domain sets forth that U.S. Space Command and other combatant commands must conduct offensive and defensive space operations during a conflict, Breaking Defense reported Friday.

An update to the Joint Publication 3-14: Joint Space Operations directs SPACECOM to use “direct or enabling” capabilities against adversary space assets, including satellites, terrestrial control stations and data links.

The updated doctrine clarifies that the command’s area of responsibility in joint operations starts at 100 kilometers above mean sea level and outlines key space mission areas, including space domain awareness; positioning, navigation and timing; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and satellite communications.

First published in 2002, JP 3-14 provides foundational principles and guidance to help the U.S. military plan and execute the integration of space operations across the joint force.

SPACECOM led the revision of the publication in collaboration with the Space Force and the Joint Staff with the goal of aligning the doctrine with the Unified Command Plan.