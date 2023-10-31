ODNI, DOD Reveal FY23 Appropriated Funds for National, Military Intelligence Programs

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Department of Defense have released the aggregate amount of congressional appropriations for their respective intelligence initiatives in fiscal year 2023.

ODNI said Monday that Congress allocated $71.7 billion in FY 2023 funds to the National Intelligence Program, a.k.a. NIP, including supplemental funding.

In a separate release, DOD revealed that the total budget appropriated for the department’s Military Intelligence Program, or MIP, in FY 2023 reached $27.9 billion.

Breaking Defense reported that the FY23 NIP reflected a $3 billion increase from ODNI’s budget request and the MIP figure was over $1 billion more than the Pentagon had requested in the previous fiscal year.

ODNI is seeking $72.4 billion in FY 2024 funds for the NIP and DOD is requesting $29.3 billion for the MIP, according to the report.