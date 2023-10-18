MARAD Achieves Full Enrollment for Maritime, Tanker Security Programs; Pete Buttigieg Quoted

The Maritime Administration has reached full enrollment for its two security programs that provide U.S.-flagged and U.S.-crewed sustainment sealift ships and product tankers for the Department of Defense during armed conflict or national emergency.

Under the Maritime Security Program, MARAD has enrolled Liberty Global Logistics’ Liberty Power ship and Fidelio Limited Partnership’s Tulane vessel to provide militarily useful cargo capacity to the DOD, the Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

MARAD also selected U.S. Marine Management’s Pyxis Epsilon for the Tanker Security Program.

The TSP ship will reflag under the U.S. registry by the end of 2023 and will be renamed the Shenandoah Trader.

“In the years ahead, these vessels will deliver vital goods, strengthen both our economy and our national security, and create good jobs for American mariners,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.