House Bill Looks to Upgrade Domestic Quantum Research Facilities

Reps. Andrea Salinas, D-Ore., and Jim Baird, R-Ind., have introduced bipartisan legislation to amend the National Quantum Initiative Act to advance quantum research and development in the U.S.

The Quantum Instrumentation for Science and Engineering Act would direct the National Science Foundation to invest in upgrading domestic research facilities and enhancing access to resources to support R&D in quantum information science, Salinas’ office said Friday.

“By providing new grants for our research institutions, we can maintain our competitive advantage and ensure America doesn’t fall behind in this crucial area of scientific development,” Baird said.

The bill is endorsed by the University of Oregon, Oregon State University, Purdue University and Indiana University.

“Ultimately, our legislation will help secure America’s position at the cutting-edge of quantum research and development for decades to come,” Salinas said.