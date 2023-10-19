DOD OIG Audit Calls for DLA to Rectify Care of Supplies in Storage Program Deficiencies; Robert Storch Quoted

The Department of Defense’s Office of Inspector General has recommended that the director of the Defense Logistics Agency address the deficiencies identified in the Care of Supplies in Storage program and update guidance for COSIS inspections and warehousing operations.

The DLA director should also establish a formal training program to help achieve an adequate COSIS program, according to a report released Monday.

The OIG made the recommendations after conducting an audit of DLA’s performance when it comes to storing and caring for repair parts and components for the Army’s ground combat systems, also known as GCS, in compliance with the DOD’s guidelines and policies.

The inspector general’s office reviewed $1.96 billion worth of Army GCS repair parts and components.

“We found that nearly $1.31 billion (67 percent) in parts and components are in immediate danger of degrading and that the improper storage and care of parts and components created safety hazards that could potentially lead to injuries among DLA personnel,” said Robert Storch, inspector general of the DOD.

The OIG also called on the head of Army Tank-Automotive Armaments Command to direct materiel managers to perform periodic GCS visual inspections in DLA storage.