BioFabUSA Unveils Apprenticeship Program; Tracy Frost Quoted

A Department of Defense-backed Manufacturing Innovation Institute has launched an apprenticeship program to help the DOD maintain its edge over competitors in the field of science and technology and equip the U.S. workforce with the skills they need to pursue careers in the biofabrication sector.

BioFabUSA’s Biofabrication Technician Registered Apprenticeship Program consists of two tracks — Registered Apprenticeship Program and Embedded Certificate Program — and will focus on engaging military retirees, the DOD said Tuesday.

The Registered Apprenticeship Program is composed of a two-month pre-apprecenticeship track and a 12-month on-the-job training program that provides participants an opportunity to take part in real biofabrication experiences.

Under the Embedded Certificate Program, participants will get free instruction and a biofabrication certificate at the end of the initiative.

“This new apprenticeship program is an important tool to realize BioFab’s vision of a highly diverse, competitive, and innovative domestic cell, tissue, and organ manufacturing ecosystem,” said Tracy Frost, director of the DOD Manufacturing Technology Program.

“Apprenticeship is one of the most effective means of bringing workers into specialized fields and BioFab’s program will train the workforce needed to support U.S. leadership in the biofabrication industrial base,” added Frost.