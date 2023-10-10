Atom Computing’s Public Sector VP Greg Muhlner Completes 100K Endurance Run

Greg Muhlner , vice president of public sector at Atom Computing and a member of Executive Mosaic’s 4×24 Quantum Group, has completed the Cuyamaca 100 kilometer ultramarathon race.

Muhlner finished the endurance run challenge — which takes place across diverse landscapes within California’s Cuyamaca Rancho and Anza Borrego state parks — in 15 hours on Saturday, he told Executive Mosaic.

Greg Muhlner at the finish line for the Cuyamaca 100K endurance race in California. Photo courtesy of Greg Muhlner.

250 runners participated in the 2023 ultramarathon, and all entrants were required to have run a trail race of 50 kilometers or more since 2022 to qualify.

“Training for and running ultramarathons requires a certain level of perseverance not too dissimilar to helping the federal government adopt transformative technologies,” Muhlner told Executive Mosaic. “While both activities can be physically and mentally challenging, they can also be exceptionally rewarding. I guess that’s why I continue to show up at the starting line.”

Muhlner was appointed VP of public sector at Atom Computing in May 2023. Atom Computing CEO Rob Hays said at the time that Muhlner’s extensive federal government experience would “help position Atom Computing as the premier partner to the U.S. in winning the race to large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computing.”

Prior to joining Atom Computing, Muhlner spent three years at Rebellion Defense, where he led sales and customer engagement for the defense software company. His industry experience also includes senior leadership experience at Amazon Web Services, Dell EMC and SAIC.

Before his time in the private sector, Muhlner served 11 years as a Naval SEAL officer. He also held the post of liaison officer at the Department of State.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Muhlner on accomplishing this impressive feat of endurance and strength, and we thank him for his service!