SandboxAQ’s Jen Sovada Reflects on Core Values, Career Goals & Innovation Challenges

Jen Sovada currently serves as president of SandboxAQ ’s public sector arm, where she leads the organization’s efforts to bring artificial intelligence and quantum products to the federal government. Her career began in the U.S. Air Force, where she held a variety of roles focused on technology and intelligence.

Sovada recently took the helm of the Quantum Group for Executive Mosaic’s 4×24 leadership program, where she works to empower government and industry executives to share their insights on quantum technologies, which she said “hold immense potential for transforming the public sector.”

In an interview with the Potomac Officers Club published on Tuesday, Sovada discussed the federal technology landscape, the driving forces behind her career and the core values she embraces as a leader.

This excerpt from the interview offers a glimpse into her career goals:

“I am passionate about ensuring that the global good is protected, and being a part of the federal landscape enables me to do just that. My goal is to build a team that can add value and advance the collective goals of the U.S. government and its allies. I also am passionate about teaching those who make life and death decisions about emerging technology and how it can both benefit and detract from their vision and goals.”

To learn more about Sovada’s leadership values, read the full Executive Spotlight interview on the Potomac Officers Club website.

