Pentagon Publishes Space Policy Review & Satellite Protection Strategy

The Department of Defense has issued its space policy review and a strategy outlining measures to protect and defend on-orbit satellites of DOD and the Intelligence Community from adversarial threats.

DOD said Thursday the review and the unclassified strategy were submitted to Congress in compliance with the provisions of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2022 and the FY 2023 NDAA, respectively.

The document provides an assessment of the threats posed by China and Russia to the space operations of the U.S. and its allies and partners.

The department has outlined three lines of effort to defend national security interests from the increasing scale and scope of counterspace threats, one being the assurance of critical space-based missions by advancing the transition to more resilient architectures.

The other measures are strengthening the ability to detect and attribute hostile acts from, in and to space and safeguarding the Joint Force from adversaries’ hostile uses of space.

According to the document, DOD can achieve resilience of space-based services through disaggregation, diversification, proliferation, distribution, protection and deception.