Pentagon Creates Website to Provide Public Reports on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena

The Department of Defense has launched a website to provide publicly available information regarding the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, which reports unidentified anomalous phenomena sightings and potential threats.

DOD said Thursday the AARO website will give the public access to declassified photos and videos on resolved UAP cases and will feature reporting trends, a frequently asked questions section and links to official reports and other resources.

The website will soon include a secure reporting tool to enable current and former U.S. government employees, service members or contractors to contact AARO directly to report UAP sightings.

AARO was established in July 2022 to report and resolve anomalous, unidentified space, airborne, submerged and transmedium objects that may threaten military operations and national security.