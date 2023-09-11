NRO, Space Force Aim to Boost Space Domain Awareness With SILENTBARKER Launch

A joint space domain awareness mission between the National Reconnaissance Office and U.S. Space Force launched Sunday at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The SILENTBARKER/ NROL-107 mission flew on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket as part of NRO and Space Force’s efforts to strengthen U.S. space domain awareness as well as indication and warning capabilities, NRO said Sunday.

SILENTBARKER is NRO’s last mission onboard an Atlas V rocket. The program is expected to boost the agency’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance programs and Space System Command’s expertise in space domain awareness operations.

“The speed at which this program went from concept to on orbit illustrates our commitment to getting new technologies into use as fast as possible,” according to Col. Eric Zarybnisky, director of the Office of Space Launch. “This helps us stay ahead of our competitors and ensures our users have the best possible space domain awareness to do their jobs.”