New Senate Bill Seeks to Promote Government Use of Multi-Cloud Technologies; Raghu Raghuram Quoted

Sens. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., introduced the Multi-Cloud Innovation & Advancement Act on Thursday with the aim of endorsing multi-cloud technologies as a solution to issues arising from prevailing approaches to cloud implementation within the government.

According to the office of Sen. Daines, current cloud adoption results in a variety of problems, such as compromised security, high costs and duplicative contracting.

The proposal calls on the director of the Office of Management and Budget to formulate, within a year of the bill’s being enacted, guidance containing a roadmap for the adoption of multi-cloud technologies across government agencies by Jan. 1, 2025, and descriptions of how such technologies might be put to use.

The OMB director would also have to provide Congress with a copy of the guidance and a briefing and recommendations on government agency implementation of multi-cloud technologies.

Daines said the bill will help the government keep pace with new technologies while protecting the information of Americans. Rosen voiced that she is working to promote the use of technologies like multi-cloud computing to bring about better government service.

Expressing support for the measure, VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram, commended Daines and Rosen and said, “This critical legislation will help the federal government adopt a cloud-smart approach, preparing federal agencies for a multi-cloud future.”

Fred Humphries, corporate vice president for U.S. government affairs at Microsoft, also praised the two lawmakers and shared that his company will work to help realize the objectives of the law.