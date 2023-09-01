DOD CFO Mike McCord on Continuing Resolutions, Supplemental Budgets

Mike McCord, undersecretary of defense comptroller and chief financial officer, said Congress and President Joe Biden have raised the Department of Defense’s funding by $100 billion in the last two years, but continuing resolutions continue to pose a challenge, DOD News reported Thursday.

“Support for the top line is great,” McCord, a past winner of the Wash100 Award, said at a conference. “Timing and timeliness of that support matter just as much. One thing that is not so great is this pattern of recurring, lengthy, persistent, continuing resolutions. These negatively impact our mission.”

He discussed how stopgap measures could impact DOD’s efforts to compete with China and the need to improve communication with Congress when it comes to stating priorities and hearing congressional concerns.

The comptroller also cited the four defense supplemental budgets developed in 2022 and how they reflect the ability of the Pentagon’s financial management community to address the needs of the National Defense Strategy.