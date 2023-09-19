DLA Holds 3rd Digital-Business Transformation Senior Exec Service Offsite in Michigan

The Defense Logistics Agency held a two-day senior executive service offsite in Battle Creek, Michigan, as part of its Digital-Business Transformation program aimed at gathering senior leaders to discuss how to advance the adoption of emerging technologies to improve operations and processes.

The third D-BX SES Offsite kicked off on Sept. 13 at the Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center in Battle Creek, DLA said Monday.

“In my view, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the whole agency to come together and recapitalize how we do our business processes… That’s the purpose of our presence here, and our success hinges on active senior leader engagement, not only at the enterprise headquarters but also within the major support commands and every other facet of our organization,” said DLA Vice Director Brad Bunn.

D-BX is composed of 20 initiatives that intend to advance the development of foundational technologies to back operational procedures and enhance efficiency.

DLA is launching a digital core of information technology platforms to foster collaboration, improve security, automate processes and increase scalability. The digital core comes with a single sign-on portal meant to enhance supplier interactions and provide agency users with real-time access to lead times and engineering data.