Army’s Enterprise & Data Divisions Team Up for Unified Information Architecture

The U.S. Army Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems is collaborating with the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army to move forward with the transition of the branch’s enterprise data architecture from fabric to mesh framework.

PEO EIS and the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Data, Engineering and Software are laying the foundations of the Unified Data Reference Architecture, which is expected to improve the management of massive amounts of information at the service branch.

The data mesh will provide a decentralized platform allowing teams across the Army to take control, ownership and responsibility of their respective data products.

The integrated architecture will serve as a layer connecting different systems and services, which will result in easier sharing, consolidation and virtualization of their information.

The project is led by DASA(DES) software systems architect Dan Andrew and PEO EIS Chief Information Officer Mike Chappell. Their plan is to share information between the two offices so that UDRA can produce real-world case studies, which can be beneficial to the Army acquisition workforce.