2023 Edition of NSF Materials Research Program to Receive $73M in Funding

The National Science Foundation will release $72.5 million to finance 37 projects under the 2023 edition of the Designing Materials to Revolutionize and Engineer our Future program.

DMREF aims to facilitate the development and use of novel materials through experimentation. The program also aims to build up a workforce in materials research and development.

According to Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of the NSF, DMREF works to open up new avenues for materials R&D and helps address various environmental, technological and health-related needs of the United States.

The 37 projects for 2023 encompass 161 researchers across multiple universities and private and government organizations, including Purdue University, Johns Hopkins University, Microsoft Research, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, the Air Force Research Laboratory and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The solicitation for DMREF 2023 was issued earlier this year, with the submission window closing on March 13. According to that solicitation, each award could be worth between $1.5 million to $2 million with a duration of four years.