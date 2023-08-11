USAF Initiates Utah-Based Accelerator to Meet Remote Workforce Tech Needs

The U.S. Air Force has put out a call for technology companies to propose solutions that would enable an active and effective yet secure data and information sharing environment for its geographically disparate workforce.

Once submissions are screened and reviewed, the USAF will select eight companies to form a cohort that will participate in a three-month accelerator program at the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation in Ogden, Utah, the latter organization announced on Wednesday.

The service branch is looking for systems that will enhance productivity and user experience while engaging and establishing unified lines of communication in remote and hybrid work set-ups. They are open to proposals that implement elements of generative artificial intelligence, the Metaverse, augmented reality and virtual reality and automation, as well as aspects of real-time collaboration tools, productivity visualization or metrics, cybersecurity and employee engagement strategies.

Candidates may apply through Aug. 22 and the eight approved cohort participants will be named on Sept. 1.

Officially commencing on Sept. 18, the Catalyst Accelerator wraps up with a demonstration day on Jan. 25, 2024, where government and industry members will be invited to view the progress and end results of the cohort’s work. The cohort provides an opportunity to collaborate directly with the Department of Defense and its slew of aficionados, as well as representatives from both government and commercial industry. This cross-sector involvement is intended to allow the companies to promote their products and gain a sense of what stakeholders are looking for.

The project is fully funded by the Air Force and is being carried out in partnership with its Digital Transformation Office.