Team of Joint & Coalition Warfighters Passes USAF Multi-Domain Integration Operations Training Course

A group of 22 joint and coalition warfighters has successfully completed the Air Force ’s Command and Control Warrior Advanced Course — a high-level, multi-domain integration program.

Composed of individuals from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and Royal Australian Air Force, the team was trained in both kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities available to the Combined/Joint Force Air Component Commander, the Air Force 505th Command and Control Wing said on Thursday.

According to Capt. Austin Hairfield , a C2WAC 23-4 graduate and Air Combat Command/A3JC, subject matter experts participating in the month-long course joined forces to focus on graduate-level operational warfare planning.

During the course, the team created a timely air battle plan for the Combined/Joint Forces Air Component Commander that considered joint kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities “across the spectrum of conflict,” Hairfield elaborated.

Taught by the 705th Training Squadron, C2WAC educates air component headquarters personnel on the planning and execution of air component operations at the operational level to meet the standards of the Joint Force Commander.

The program immerses participants in the responsibilities of the air component across the competition continuum at the operational level using the joint planning process for air and the joint air tasking cycle framework.

“The key to C2WAC being the U.S. Air Force’s premier operational planning course is directly related to the high-quality students and top-notch instructors that we have in our classroom,” said Lt. Col. Benjamin Lee , commander of the 705th TRS.

In this course, he said, the team was given the opportunity to draw from experiences spanning 10 component headquarters and two Agile Combat Employment-capable wings “to hone their operational planning expertise in very complex multi-domain scenarios at the highest classification level.”

The training program was completed at Hurlburt Field, Florida.