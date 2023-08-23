Space Force Picks 2 Institutions Under University Consortium Research Opportunity 2.0 Program

The U.S. Space Force has selected the Regents of University of Colorado Boulder and Virginia Tech to pursue applied research in the areas of space domain awareness and beyond geostationary Earth orbit operations.

The two lead institutions selected through the University Consortium Research Opportunity 2.0 program will receive $6.4 million in combined funding, Space Force said Tuesday.

The selected proposals’ focus areas include decision-making and simulations, workforce development, sensing and astrodynamics trajectory design and optimization.

UCRO is a Space Force program that funds partnered universities to help them conduct applied research and develop and demonstrate space technologies that could be integrated with other space capabilities of the U.S. government.

