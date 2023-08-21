PCAST Outlines Recommendations for Federal Nanotechnology R&D Coordination

The President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology has released its assessment of the National Nanotechnology Initiative outlining a set of recommendations to coordinate nanotechnology research and development efforts across the federal government.

PCAST recommends that the government consider sunsetting or streamlining the directives in the 21st Century Nanotechnology Research and Development Act, including ending the mandated reviews and the annual Supplement to the President’s Budget, the White House said Friday.

According to the council, the heads of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and the National Science and Technology Council should work together to direct the Nanoscale Science, Engineering and Technology Subcommittee to more fully utilize its authority to facilitate federal nanotechnology coordination.

The NSET Subcommittee is responsible for establishing and updating a nanotechnology strategic plan every three years, establishing research centers, awarding grants and promoting the adoption of nanotechnology for commercial applications.

To help create a multi-disciplinary workforce, agencies in the NSET Subcommittee should enhance and expand experiential learning programs for high schools, community colleges, universities and industry, per PCAST’s analysis.