ODNI to Conduct Research on Overcoming Barriers to Commercial Satellite Data Usage

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence is requesting industry respondents to provide information on factors hindering the use of commercial remote sensing data and analytic services for defense and intelligence applications.

ODNI is conducting a study to examine ways to overcome the challenges faced by commercial analytic product providers when looking to conduct business with the Department of Defense and the intelligence community, according to a notice posted Monday on SAM.gov.

Per the request for information, commercial space remote sensing data includes satellite imagery and non-imagery-derived geospatial information such as automated identification system data and radio frequency-derived algorithms.

Interested parties have until Sept. 22 to submit comments.