NSWC Requests Experimentation Nominations for 2024 Trident Spectre Exercise

Naval Special Warfare Command is inviting industry, academia, government laboratories and research and development organizations to submit technology experimentation nominations for the annual Trident Spectre exercise.

The upcoming annual government exercise will aim to facilitate multi-agency collaboration and integration to share best practices and identify emerging technologies designed to meet current and future operational capability needs of the Special Operations Forces, according to a notice posted Tuesday on SAM.gov.

NSWC will host an industry day on Sept. 11 at the Nauticus Museum in Norfolk, Virginia, to discuss Trident Spectre’s priorities and objectives and share ways to maximize participants’ potential for selection.

The joint experimentation exercise is the principal technology Proving Ground for the NSWC and its SOF partners.

Interested parties have until Oct. 31 to submit experimentation nominations.