Leidos Helped Complete DOD Chemical Weapons Destruction Effort; James Ridgely Quoted

Leidos participated in a successful project to destroy all remaining chemical weapons in the Department of Defense’s inventory and associated manufacturing facilities.

This historic effort was completed in early July , and throughout the process, Leidos offered technical and program support for multiple DOD organizations, the Reston, Virginia-based organization announced on Wednesday.

According to James Ridgely , senior program manager at Leidos, the company’s work encompassed technical expertise, engineering support, compliance with treaty mandates and planning analysis for technical and program efforts as well as public engagement.

“Leidos personnel have been side-by-side with government teams and contributed significantly to key technical and programmatic decisions that led to the safe completion of operations. We’re proud to have been part of making the world a safer place by eliminating these deadly weapons,” he said.

As a project participant, Leidos assisted the Defense Threat Reduction Agency in treaty compliance and inspector interface and supported the U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity while it carried out program work across seven sights.

Leidos also helped the Program Executive Office Assembled Chemical Weapons Alternatives destroy the final chemical weapons at Pueblo Chemical Depot in Colorado and Blue Grass Army Depot in Kentucky.

The initiative took over three decades to complete, and its conclusion reflects the U.S.’ commitment to chemically disarm under the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention.