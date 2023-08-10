Independent Panel Reviews DOD’s Microelectronics Quantifiable Assurance Initiatives; Heidi Shyu Quoted

An independent panel of 27 experts assessed the Microelectronics Quantifiable Assurance efforts of the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering and found that combining such initiatives with the Trusted Foundry approach could help the Department of Defense reduce the risks found in the commercial microelectronics supply chain.

The Department of the Air Force’s chief scientist assembled the independent committee in accordance with the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, the service said Wednesday.

“The work of the independent panel – confirming what we need in the Department of Defense and what areas present opportunities, and gaps, for mitigation – has been an essential part in the overall Microelectronics Quantifiable Assurance effort and will inform evolving standards such as the Department of Defense Manual 5200 series,” said Heidi Shyu, undersecretary of defense for research and engineering and a three-time Wash100 Award recipient.

For the study, the panel identified three overlays on commercial flows that could help meet DOD’s microelectronics requirements. They are: a Microelectronics Quantifiable Assurance for components that demand higher integrity protection; a Trusted Foundry for classified microelectronics; and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations/Export Administration Regulations for export-controlled components.

Trusted Foundry is a regulated process that protects against unauthorized disclosure of intellectual property and other classified data.

Microelectronics Quantifiable Assurance is a data-centric approach that could enable DOD to gain additional assurance on a component’s integrity.