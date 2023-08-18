DOD Announces Biodefense Reforms to Boost Efforts Against Biological Threats; William LaPlante Quoted

The Department of Defense has released its review of the biological threat landscape outlining key reforms to strengthen the U.S. military’s biodefense posture over the next decade.

The Biodefense Posture Review aims to prepare the U.S. military for catastrophic biological incidents, such as the potential use of advanced biological weapons, through 2035, the Pentagon said Thursday.

“This review outlines significant reforms and lays the foundation for a resilient total force that deters the use of bioweapons, rapidly responds to natural outbreaks, and minimizes the global risk of laboratory accidents,” said Deborah Rosenblum, assistant secretary of defense for nuclear, chemical and biological defense programs.

Among the reforms in the review is establishing the Biodefense Council to coordinate authorities and responsibilities to develop a collaborative approach to addressing biological threats.

“We’re increasing collaboration and synchronizing efforts across the DOD enterprise—everything from policies and authorities, to research, acquisition, and investments—to meet the department’s biodefense requirements,” said William LaPlante, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment and a 2023 Wash100 Award recipient.

The BPR also highlights the importance of training and exercises to identify and close biodefense capability gaps.

John Plumb, assistant secretary of defense for space policy, said the reforms will advance the Pentagon’s efforts to support the joint force and boost collaboration with allies and partners.