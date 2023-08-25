Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Requests Recommendations on Supply Chain Resilience

Gina Raimondo, secretary of the Department of Commerce, has requested recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Supply Chain Competitiveness to promote supply chain reliability with partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific region.

During the committee’s virtual meeting, Raimondo asked how the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework could be applied in the U.S. private sector and how the federal government could help enhance supply chain consistency in sectors in which India and other IPEF partners operate, the Commerce Department said Thursday.

“The last two years of supply chain crises have revealed that the U.S. government needs to invest more in supply chain resilience,” Raimondo said.

“Your experience, energy, and leadership are helping us formulate and implement solutions to make our supply chains more resilient, diverse, and secure,” the secretary said to ACSCC members.

Raimondo also highlighted the work of the Commerce Department’s Supply Chain Center to strengthen supply chain resilience by helping the government make data-driven decisions and supporting public-private collaborations.