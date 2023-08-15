AFRL Information Directorate Unveils Facility for Developing Advanced Computing Technologies

The Air Force Research Laboratory’s Information Directorate has unveiled a new facility in Rome, New York, focused on developing high-technology quantum computing capabilities for the warfighter.

The Extreme Computing Facility features two laboratories for quantum computing, networking and security and two neuromorphic computing laboratories for cognitive machine learning research, AFRL said Monday.

Michael Hayduk, deputy director of the AFRL Information Directorate, said the establishment of the state-of-the-art facility represents “a new era” for advancing the development, integration and deployment of next-generation computing technologies for the Department of the Air Force.

Sens. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility and announced $44 million in additional funding from the Senate Appropriations Committee’s defense spending bill to support quantum computing programs at the Rome site.

The new federal funding includes $10 million for distributed quantum networking testbed and quantum cloud computing environment and another $10 million for a Joint All-Domain Command and Control testbed to create an operational-like environment for testing new multidomain technologies.